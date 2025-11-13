Menu

Fire

4-year-old child injured, 2 dogs die after Toronto house fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 6:41 am
1 min read
Image of the home following a fire in Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Image of the home following a fire in Etobicoke. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto paramedics say a four-year-old boy was injured, and two dogs have died, after a house fire in Etobicoke on Wednesday night.

The fire started at around 10:40 p.m. on Tofield Crescent near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.

A young child was taken with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital, paramedics said.

Two other adults were assessed at the scene.

Toronto Fire told Global News two dogs perished in the fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

