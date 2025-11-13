4-year-old child injured, 2 dogs die after Toronto house fire

Toronto paramedics say a four-year-old boy was injured, and two dogs have died, after a house fire in Etobicoke on Wednesday night.
The fire started at around 10:40 p.m. on Tofield Crescent near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
A young child was taken with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital, paramedics said.
Two other adults were assessed at the scene.
Trending Now
Toronto Fire told Global News two dogs perished in the fire.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
- ‘Can’t let the negative get in the way’: Ontario minister’s English-Punjabi video goes viral
- ‘I didn’t sign up for this’: Facial detecting ads near Toronto’s Union Station raise concerns
- OPP make largest fentanyl bust in its history, seize $6.5M worth of drug
- Quebec doctors consider moving to Ontario due to introduction of Bill 2
Comments