4-year-old child injured, 2 dogs die after Toronto house fire

Toronto paramedics say a four-year-old boy was injured, and two dogs have died, after a house fire in Etobicoke on Wednesday night.

The fire started at around 10:40 p.m. on Tofield Crescent near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.

A young child was taken with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital, paramedics said.

Two other adults were assessed at the scene.

Toronto Fire told Global News two dogs perished in the fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire.