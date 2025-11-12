Menu

Canada

87-year-old USask student graduates, seeks to keep Cree language alive

By Vanessa Tiberio Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 9:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '87-year-old graduates from University of Saskatchewan'
87-year-old graduates from University of Saskatchewan
WATCH: Louise Fraser is one of the oldest graduates from the University of Saskatchewan and hopes to use her newest bachelor's degree in education to pass down knowledge to the next generation.
For Louise Fraser, crossing the convocation stage on Wednesday at the University of Saskatchewan to pick up her latest bachelor’s degree may have made history, but it is only the first step toward her plans for the future.

The 87-year-old earned a degree in education, making her one of the oldest graduates at the university. However, this monumental moment was more than becoming a teacher – it was the start of Fraser’s journey of passing on to others something that she was once forced to forget.

“I lost my language when I was in residential school,” Fraser told Global News after collecting her degree Wednesday. “We were forbidden to speak our language and I want that back for myself and I’m still working on that.”

Fraser spent the last two and a half years studying to become a teacher, with the focus of her education on the Cree language. She also completed the four-year program in half the allotted time, since she already held degrees in social work.

Despite earning her education degree with distinction, Fraser said her time back in school was not always easy. She said her elders continually inspired her journey, pushing her to keep her language alive.

“It was a lot of hard work but I enjoyed it because I wanted to learn more about language,” Fraser said.

Before deciding to become a teacher, Fraser ran her own mental health therapy practice. She said she is looking forward to using her background in social work to help her navigate the classroom environment.

“I’m hoping to use my experience in social work to work with students, especially to pass the language on,” she said.

As for officially getting in front of students, Fraser won’t waste any time. She expects to receive her teaching certificate within the next few weeks and hopes to start teaching the Cree language before next year.

