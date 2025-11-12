Menu

Politics

Poilievre says he won’t be changing his leadership style after caucus departures

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2025 5:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Loss of MPs sparks questions over Poilievre’s leadership'
Loss of MPs sparks questions over Poilievre’s leadership
WATCH (Nov. 12): As one conservative MP crosses the floor, and another resigns from parliament, Prime Minister’s Mark Carney’s Liberals are two seats away from a majority in the House of Commons. Jeff Rutledge, a Conservative strategist with McMillan Vantage, joins Miranda Anthistle with what the moves mean for the future of the party and leadership under Pierre Poilievre.
Pierre Poilievre gave a blunt “no” today when asked if the recent turmoil in his caucus has caused him to reflect on his leadership style.

The Conservative leader held his first press conference since the Liberal government’s budget and the departure of two of his MPs last week.

Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont joined the minority Liberal government on Tuesday hours after the budget was released, and Alberta MP Matt Jeneroux announced plans to resign on Thursday.

D’Entremont said Poilievre’s leadership style was a factor in his decision to leave after six years as a Conservative MP.

In an interview with CBC last weekend, d’Entremont said he knew of other caucus members who had been thinking of leaving.

Poilievre brushed those concerns aside today, saying he plans to continue being “the only leader in the country that’s fighting for an affordable Canada.”

Click to play video: 'Poilievre responds to accusation that Conservatives run like a ‘frat house’'
Poilievre responds to accusation that Conservatives run like a ‘frat house’
© 2025 The Canadian Press

