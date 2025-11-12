Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ontario’s online gamblers could legally bet against people outside Canada: court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2025 4:17 pm
1 min read
A "deal" button on a casino app in shown on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. ni. View image in full screen
A "deal" button on a casino app in shown on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. ni. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s top court says provincially regulated online gaming and sports betting sites could legally allow users to play with – and bet against – people in other countries.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario gave its opinion in a 4-1 split decision released today, more than a year after the Ontario government asked it to rule on the issue.

Currently, people using Ontario’s online gambling sites must be in the province, and they can’t take part in games or bets involving people outside its borders.

The model proposed by the government would let Ontario gamblers participate in peer-to-peer games, including poker and daily fantasy sports, with others outside Canada, according to the ruling.

Click to play video: 'Doctors calling for more sports betting ad restrictions'
Doctors calling for more sports betting ad restrictions
Trending Now

International players would access the system through different sites and apps, and be subject to their jurisdiction’s laws and regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

However, people in other provinces and territories would still be prohibited from using Ontario’s online gambling system unless an agreement with those jurisdictions is put in place.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The court says it reached its opinion on the assumption that there will be measures to bar people in the rest of Canada from accessing the Ontario sites.

The Appeal Court says many “practical details” about how the proposed model would work have yet to be determined, including who in the provincial government would choose which international operators or foreign regulators to reach out to, and who would negotiate the deals.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices