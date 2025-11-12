Man arrested after Ontario transit bus stolen with passengers on board, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Policp say a suspect is facing charges after a transit bus was stolen with passengers on board when the driver had exited for a short break.

Police said the alleged “joy ride” incident happened on Tuesday, at around 9 p.m., when a man got on an unattended HSR bus at McNab Bus Terminal and drove away with passengers on board.

The suspect drove the bus up the Hamilton Mountain and made multiple stops along the way “allowing passengers to board and exit freely,” police said.

“He even went as far as to deny someone looking to board with an expired Bus Pass,” the force said.

Police said in keeping potential risk to public safety in mind, officers were able to “strategically follow the bus” and brought it to a stop on West 5th Street.

The suspect was arrested. There were no reported injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with theft over $5,000, possession over $5,000, obstructing police and driving while prohibited.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.