IN PHOTOS: Northern Lights shine in Canadian skies with more to come

Canadians in several provinces were treated to a stunning display from the northern lights on Tuesday night and many could see them again on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center issued a watch for a potential eruptions from the sun, saying one would reach Earth on Tuesday night with another expected to arrive midday on Wednesday.

In Alberta, a red aurora borealis dazzled viewers with its red hues in places like Hanna and Airdrie.

A red aurora is captured on camera in Hanna, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Amanda Henry/Provided to Global News

View image in full screen A red aurora shines bright over Airdrie, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Brenda Nielsen/Provided to Global News

Other parts of the province saw dazzling green and red lights crisscrossing the skies.

A green and red aurora is seen in the skies over Chestermere, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Leslie Dilts/Provided to Global News

View image in full screen A red aurora lights up the night sky in Sundre, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Tara, Dustin and Chase Homa/Provided to Global News

Saskatchewan was also treated to the lights, with a multitude of colours covering the sky.

View image in full screen An aurora borealis is pictured in the skies of Saskatchewan on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Tanya Friesen/Provided to Global News

View image in full screen A red and green aurora borealis is pictured in the sky over Saskatchewan on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Stephanie Weiss/Provided to Global News

View image in full screen Various colours of an aurora borealis lights up the Saskatchewan sky on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Haley Bear/Provided to Global News

View image in full screen A mixture of colours light up the skies as the Northern Lights form on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

According to NOAA, people in several provinces and territories will have a good chance of seeing auroras once again Wednesday night as another solar storm arrives, with mapping by the agency showing people from the Yukon and British Columbia to Manitoba and Quebec all within the viewing area.

View image in full screen A map produced by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center shows who can see the aurora borealis on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The map, however, shows it’s unlikely those in parts of southern Ontario near Lake Erie, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and the most northern part of Nunavut will have the same luck seeing the lights.

Aurora borealis occurs when solar flares or coronal mass ejections expel charged particles into space. Carried by solar winds, the particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere near the north and south poles. As those charged particles pass through the atmosphere and collide with oxygen and nitrogen particles, energy is discharged creating the colourful display in the night sky.

View image in full screen Aurora borealis occurs after energized particles are ejected from the sun and enter Earth’s atmosphere. Global News

—with files from Global News’ Drew Stremick