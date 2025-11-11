Alouettes quarterback Alexander looks to extend his unbeaten streak at Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

Davis Alexander took his offensive linemen out for dinner after the Montreal Alouettes arrived in Winnipeg for Sunday’s Grey Cup game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The big men tasked with protecting the injured quarterback made sure he didn’t feel too much pain in his wallet.

“We were gentle with him. We didn’t have any 30-ounce steaks or nothing like that,” Alouettes guard Pier-Olivier Lestage said.

Alexander is also being handled with care on the football front this week after he tweaked the hamstring in his left leg in last weekend’s CFL East Division final win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He’s receiving up to five treatments per day for the same injury that limited him to seven regular-season games in his first full season as Montreal’s starter.

The Alouettes and Roughriders didn’t practise Tuesday, but Montreal head coach Jason Maas expects their unbeaten leader to play on Sunday.

“We will see what he can and cannot do,” Maas said. “I know this, he’s going to go and he’s going to play.”

Alexander left little doubt after he touched down in Winnipeg that he’ll be under centre, adding news from medical staff was positive about the degree of the injury.

“I’m going to play, 100 per cent,” the 27-year-old from Gig Harbor, Wash., said.

Alexander heads into the game with an 13-0 record as a starter, including a CFL regular-season record of 11-0 to start a career that goes back to last year.

He completed 158 of 218 pass attempts this season for 2,024 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

It’s what Alexander does when he gets out of the pocket that has made him a star attraction.

“He provides us an absolute weapon with his legs and his escapability and what he does with his feet,” Maas said.

If Alexander’s mobility is affected on Sunday, Maas didn’t sound overly concerned.

“Ultimately, what (Alexander) does possess is special, in my opinion, but I think you can operate our offence without that as well,” he said.

After Alexander hurt the hamstring in the fourth quarter against the Ticats, he didn’t run. Instead, he engineered a winning drive combining passes and runs by Stevie Scott III to set up Jose Maltos Diaz’s 45-yard walk-off field goal for the 19-16 victory.

Lestage, who’s being treated for a neck injury that caused him to miss the East final, said the offensive line knows one of the keys on Sunday may be providing Alexander with a solid pocket.

“Definitely we have to protect him,” Lestage said. “He’s a game-changer, a guy that could really win the game for us.”

He points to Alexander’s unique personality that makes him a leader the entire team gets behind.

“He’s different in the way that he’s a little cocky, but not too cocky,” Lestage said. “He has a little bit of arrogance and I think that’s what makes him special.

“He has a great energy. When he’s on, which is pretty much all the time, it’s special to watch him play. It’s special to have him in the huddle. We’re really excited to see what he can do on the field this Sunday.”

Alouettes defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund said Alexander is an “exemplary” leader.

“We talk about (Alexander) maybe not being at 100 per cent,” he said. “I’m telling you, whatever he is at percentage-wise, man he’s going to go out there and he’s going to perform at 1,000 per cent.”

That’s driven by Alexander’s desire and heart, he said.

“You guys will not notice the difference, man, you won’t,” Adeyemi-Berglund said. “And that’s the mental toughness.”

Maas was asked if he’d ever had a hamstring injury during his 10-year CFL career as a quarterback.

“I’ve had a few surgeries due to hits, but I would never have run fast enough to pull anything,” he said with a smile.

“So I can not relate whatsoever to what (Alexander) has done. I’m just grateful and thankful that he’s been able to play as many games with what he’s dealing with.”

Saskatchewan head coach and defensive co-ordinator Corey Mace said all players are banged up at this point in the season, but his defence is preparing for Alexander on the field – and playing well.

“I’m expecting the best version of (Alexander),” Mace said.