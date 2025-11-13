Unheard. Unserved: After costly U.S. surgery, endometriosis patient pushes for more options

Every month, a group of women gather at the Peoples’ Place library in Antigonish, N.S. They vary in age and background but all share one thing in common — endometriosis. “We’re very silenced when it comes to endometriosis,” says support group member Vanessa Zwicker. “The overall feedback that we get from this room is just feelings of being valued, heard and seen.” The support group is a judgment-free place for the women to share their experiences and what’s proven effective in helping them manage the chronic condition. They incorporate arts and crafts into their meetings as therapeutic tools and even collaborated on a mural to express what it’s like living with the disease. View image in full screen The collaborative mural was funded by ArtWorks East. The support group members are hoping to get it hung in a gallery. Ella Macdonald / Global News “This is just something to supplement until there’s actually effective changes that come in place where women aren’t struggling to access resources,” says Cairista MacIsaac, an endometriosis patient and women’s health advocate. “(So,) they’re not waiting three to three and a half years to see a gynecologist, they’re not waiting a year to two years for surgery.” Dr. Craig Morton is an OBGYN specializing in endometriosis. He has no connection to the support group, but treats Maritime patients out of his clinic in Saint John, N.B. He says endometriosis is a condition where lesions — made of tissue similar to that found in the uterine lining or endometrium — grow outside the uterus, causing debilitating pain, heavy menstrual bleeding and fertility issues, along with a host of other complications. Advertisement “Endometriosis is a condition that affects approximately one in 10 reproductive-age people,” Morton says. MacIsaac has had endometriosis since she was 13 years old, but despite chronic pain and heavy periods, it went misdiagnosed until much later in life. “The doctor more or less told me, here’s birth control, this is a woman’s issue, you’re just gonna have to deal with it,” MacIsaac says. “I remember my mom teaching me how to layer pads in my underwear so I could make it through a school day when I did go.” View image in full screen Due to the pain associated with her endometriosis, MacIsaac recalls missing school and being called out for her lack of attendance. Submitted: Cairista MacIsaac “Why do we keep normalizing pain? Why do we keep normalizing heaving bleeding? These are things that are impacting young women’s lives to the point, some of which, they don’t even know if they’re gonna be able to graduate school.” MacIsaac recalls being bullied and struggling to keep up with schoolwork in her teen years due to her endometriosis. “I remember at one point, I was out for a few days. And when I came back, one of the boys in my class looked at me and said, ‘You’re always sick. Why don’t you just go die already?’ And that stayed with me to this day because I thought I was crazy,” she says. “Eventually that shapes your perception of who you are as an individual, and then you move through life with that perception.”

A whole-body disease Although commonly understood to be a women’s reproductive health issue, endometriosis has been discovered in some men as well, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Endometriosis lesions spread to organs, causing them to fuse and sometimes rupture, MacIsaac says, and although primarily found in the pelvic region, endometriosis can occur anywhere in the body. A complex case of endometriosis is seen in the pelvis of a Canadian patient. Courtesy: Dr. Sukhbir S. Singh, Ottawa “Painful periods are a symptom, they’re not the cause of the disease,” MacIsaac says. “I would argue that the disease isn’t even a reproductive disorder, it’s a whole-body disease.” As per journal articles published to the U.S. National Library of Medicine database, there have even been reports of endometriosis spreading to patients’ brains and eyes. “There have been cases, and when they get their period, their eyes start to bleed,” MacIsaac says. Although not fully understood among health-care professionals, Morton says endometriosis spreads in a variety of ways. “There’s a few mechanisms that have been described and are commonly accepted,” he says. “The most common is retrograde menstruation, meaning that endometrial tissue actually passes through the fallopian tubes into the pelvis.” “Other mechanisms … include metaplasia, where one tissue transforms into another type of tissue, or spread through the blood or lymphatic system. And then the other that we see sometimes is what we call ‘iatrogenic,’ meaning it’s happened because of surgery. For example, at the time of a caesarean section.” View image in full screen Dr. Craig Morton is a surgeon specializing in endometriosis. He says that, while uncommon, the disease can spread outside of the pelvic region. Ella Macdonald / Global News Endometrial tissue survives off hormones — particularly estrogen — and will continue to grow within the body unless surgically removed, Morton says. Advertisement Other than responding to the body’s estrogen, which is primarily produced in the ovaries of female patients, he says the lesions can create their own estrogen supply. “So, it can feed itself,” MacIsaac adds. “This is the scary thing about it — we can do all these things. We can do a hysterectomy… (but) it’s not a guarantee it’s going to tackle the actual disease.”