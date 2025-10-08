Unheard. Unserved: Woman denied breast cancer surgery by hospital due to BMI

This is the third instalment of a Global News series called Unheard. Unserved. Maritime Women’s Health In Crisis. In our first two stories, we introduced you to a woman who struggled for years to get a PCOS diagnosis, and a prospective mother feeling wronged following expensive fertility treatments. When doctors spotted the invasive mammary carcinoma on Kim White’s spot mammogram at the Cumberland Regional Healthcare Centre in Amherst, N.S., they told her a doctor would be in touch if there was cause for concern since she didn’t have a family practitioner of her own. The 58-year-old mother and grandmother of five went home and waited — anxious for the results that had the power to turn her life upside down. View image in full screen Before her diagnosis, White says her family enjoyed a simple Nova Scotian life. Submitted: Kim White She says five days went by, then six, then seven, with no call. “I’m thinking we’re celebrating,” White says, nodding across her living room to her husband and daughter. “Because obviously I don’t have cancer, because I didn’t get a phone call.” But on June 7, the phone rang. It was a receptionist at her local hospital, calling to schedule her a biopsy appointment with the in-house surgeon. “So that’s how I found out I had breast cancer, because they don’t call you into an office to tell you that everything’s negative,” White recalls through tears. “Just the callousness of the fact of finding out from a receptionist … it just made me very angry.” Advertisement This wasn’t White’s first cancer diagnosis. Twenty-five years ago, when White and her husband were living in Ontario, she found out she had acute leukemia. She says Ontario was far ahead of Nova Scotia when it came to cancer care — even decades before. View image in full screen White was diagnosed with leukemia 25 years ago when she was living with her husband in Ontario. Ella Macdonald / Global News “My diagnosis was immediate, the treatment was immediate,” White says. “But this experience with the waiting, it’s just, it’s agonizing.“

BMI barriers White says that when she went into her appointment with the local surgeon in Amherst, she was informed she wouldn't be able to have her surgery locally due to the hospital's safety policy that prohibits operating on patients with a higher body mass index (BMI). "Being a big woman, you are stigmatized every day," White explains. "Yes, it's my choice to be overweight, but being discriminated against in all aspects of life? Even the mammogram machines — this breast had to be done twice," she says, gesturing to her chest. "I've never been one for looking at my weight as a discriminatory mechanism for health care, but obviously, it is." White was referred to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax for surgery — about two hours from her home in Amherst. But she was denied again, this time, she says, because her BMI wasn't high enough for the women's and children's hospital to intervene. She was sent back to Cumberland County to undergo pre-op tests, all of which cleared her for surgery, but alleges she faced further weight discrimination during her consultation with an anesthesiologist. White says that prior to her anesthesiologist consultation, her pre-op tests originally cleared her to receive surgery at the Cumberland Regional Healthcare Centre. Ella Macdonald / Global News According to Nova Scotia Health, "anesthetists generally assess each referral considering multiple contributing health factors (e.g. heart or lung disease) to ensure the safest possible care," but White doesn't believe her tests were properly consulted when determining surgical candidacy. "He didn't look at any information in my file because he asked me all the same questions. Do you have any difficulty climbing stairs? Do you have any difficulty walking? Do you have difficulty breathing? Those are all weight questions," she says. "And then at the very end of all those make-me-feel-worse-about-myself questions, the answer is no. Because we have a policy."