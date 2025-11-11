Menu

Canada

Remembrance Day ceremonies in New Brunswick reflect on those who fought and served

By Reeti Rohilla, Johnny James & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 11, 2025 3:43 pm
2 min read
Remembrance Day ceremony in Fredericton on Nov. 11, 2025. View image in full screen
Remembrance Day ceremony in Fredericton on Nov. 11, 2025. Johnny James/Global News
People in New Brunswick took part in Remembrance Day ceremonies to honour those who have served and are serving, and to show support for the region’s large military community.

In the heart of Saint John, about 4,000 people stood together at TD Station to remember the loss and the price of peace.

“The spirit in this room is just unbelievable, from the choirs to the bands,” said Saint John-Kennebecasis MP Wayne Long.

“It’s just a wonderful day to reflect, remember, and most of all, be appreciative that we’re Canadian.”

Among those in the crowd was 101-year-old Winnie Rice, a war bride and veteran of the Second World War — still standing tall with pride and memories.

“I enjoyed being in service even though there was a war on. I learned to take orders, I learned to get along with people,” she recalled.

With growing global tensions, some say Remembrance Day also means readiness and making sure Canada can protect the peace it stands for.

“Because of the tensions in the world, Canada needs to build up its military. That’s not to say that we are going to be a war-type country. We are a peace-loving country, but you have to defend yourself as well,” said Bernard Cormier, chairman of the Saint John Remembrance Day Committee.

In Fredericton, a ceremony was held at the provincial cenotaph.

This year marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War, and those with a connection to the conflict wanted to make sure they came out.

“It’s nice to see people coming out supporting and remembering,” said Sydney Robichaud, whose great-grandfather fought on D-Day.

Dominic Dechain’s great-grandfather also served during that war, and he said he feels an immense pride in remembering him.

“I never did meet my great-grandfather but what I’ve heard about him is pretty good. So I never really had those direct connections, but through this guy, I’ve heard a bit,” he said while tapping his father, Yves Dechain, on the shoulder.

Yves Dechain says he believes it’s important to come to ceremonies because Remembrance Day is more than just a day off from work.

“The day off isn’t just a day to relax, it’s a day to come and remember however you can,” he said.

 

