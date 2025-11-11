Remembrance Day marked with solemn ceremonies in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Crowds gathered in Toronto this morning for solemn Remembrance Day ceremonies honouring the sacrifices of Canada’s fallen soldiers and veterans.

At 11 a.m., artillery fire rang out to the sound of bagpipes at Queen’s Park as part of a 21-gun salute, followed by a moment of silence.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Among those in attendance were Ontario Premier Doug Ford and federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly.

Hundreds of observes looked on as a quartet performed the song “Danny Boy,” followed by a young service member who recited the poem “In Flanders Fields.”

At a separate ceremony held outside Toronto’s Old City Hall, Mayor Olivia Chow said marking Remembrance Day at the site is especially poignant this year, which marks the 100th anniversary of the Toronto Cenotaph.

Dignitaries, veterans and young cadets laid wreaths at both ceremonies in honour of Canada’s veterans.