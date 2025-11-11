Menu

Canada

Remembrance Day marked with solemn ceremonies in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2025 1:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Remembrance Day honoured for the 150 veterans at Sunnybrook'
Remembrance Day honoured for the 150 veterans at Sunnybrook
WATCH: Sunnybrook hosts a Remembrance Day ceremony to honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports.
Crowds gathered in Toronto this morning for solemn Remembrance Day ceremonies honouring the sacrifices of Canada’s fallen soldiers and veterans.

At 11 a.m., artillery fire rang out to the sound of bagpipes at Queen’s Park as part of a 21-gun salute, followed by a moment of silence.

Among those in attendance were Ontario Premier Doug Ford and federal Industry Minister Melanie Joly.

Hundreds of observes looked on as a quartet performed the song “Danny Boy,” followed by a young service member who recited the poem “In Flanders Fields.”

At a separate ceremony held outside Toronto’s Old City Hall, Mayor Olivia Chow said marking Remembrance Day at the site is especially poignant this year, which marks the 100th anniversary of the Toronto Cenotaph.

Dignitaries, veterans and young cadets laid wreaths at both ceremonies in honour of Canada’s veterans.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

