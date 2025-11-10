Menu

Sports

PWHL to play neutral site, regular season game in Winnipeg in March

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 10:43 pm
1 min read
Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) collides with Boston Fleet's Sydney Bard (15) during third period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) collides with Boston Fleet's Sydney Bard (15) during third period PWHL hockey action in Laval, Que., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Professional Women’s Hockey League is coming to Winnipeg, for one night only.

The PWHL unveiled its third annual Takeover Tour on Monday, which this time will include a regular season game at the Canada Life Centre.

The Montreal Victoire will face the Ottawa Charge on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. in Winnipeg.

Ottawa’s roster includes alternate captain Jocelyne Larocque of Ste. Anne and goalie Logan Angers of Winnipeg. Montreal also has a Manitoban on their roster as Winnipeg’s Kati Tabin patrols their blueline.

The Tour showcases the league outside its typical home markets. The PWHL is playing 16 neutral site regular season games in 11 different cities this season.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

