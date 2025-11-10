PWHL to play neutral site, regular season game in Winnipeg in March

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is coming to Winnipeg, for one night only.

The PWHL unveiled its third annual Takeover Tour on Monday, which this time will include a regular season game at the Canada Life Centre.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Montreal Victoire will face the Ottawa Charge on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. in Winnipeg.

Ottawa’s roster includes alternate captain Jocelyne Larocque of Ste. Anne and goalie Logan Angers of Winnipeg. Montreal also has a Manitoban on their roster as Winnipeg’s Kati Tabin patrols their blueline.

The Tour showcases the league outside its typical home markets. The PWHL is playing 16 neutral site regular season games in 11 different cities this season.