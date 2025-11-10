Maple Ridge crash victim identified as local hockey coach and mentor

Send this page to someone via email

A hockey coach and mentor was killed in a crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday night.

The Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association confirmed the passing of Martin Hak in a social media post.

They said Hak had been with the association for more than a decade and was currently the coach of the Mission City Outlaws.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Hak pushed his players hard because he believed in them. He saw what they could become and never stopped trying to bring that out in them. His influence reaches far beyond the rink, and many of our athletes, families, and coaches will feel this loss,” the organization said in the post.

“We encourage our players to lean on each other, their teammates, and their community during this time. Support is here. No one needs to navigate this alone.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Mission City Junior Hockey Club also posted to Facebook, saying Hak’s passion for hockey, humour and personality will be greatly missed. They said he was more than just a hockey coach, he was a mentor, a role model and friend to countless players, parents and families.

The crash happened on 128th Avenue near Laity Street around 5:30 p.m.

Ridge Meadows RCMP has not released many details about the crash or what caused it.