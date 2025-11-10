Menu

Traffic

Maple Ridge crash victim identified as local hockey coach and mentor

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 7:38 pm
1 min read
Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association posted about the loss of coach and mentor, Martin Hak.
Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association posted about the loss of coach and mentor, Martin Hak. Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association
A hockey coach and mentor was killed in a crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday night.

The Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association confirmed the passing of Martin Hak in a social media post.

They said Hak had been with the association for more than a decade and was currently the coach of the Mission City Outlaws.

“Hak pushed his players hard because he believed in them. He saw what they could become and never stopped trying to bring that out in them. His influence reaches far beyond the rink, and many of our athletes, families, and coaches will feel this loss,” the organization said in the post.

“We encourage our players to lean on each other, their teammates, and their community during this time. Support is here. No one needs to navigate this alone.”

The Mission City Junior Hockey Club also posted to Facebook, saying Hak’s passion for hockey, humour and personality will be greatly missed. They said he was more than just a hockey coach, he was a mentor, a role model and friend to countless players, parents and families.

The crash happened on 128th Avenue near Laity Street around 5:30 p.m.

Ridge Meadows RCMP has not released many details about the crash or what caused it.

