Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Declaring man in Quebec daycare crash a high-risk offender is unconstitutional: lawyers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2025 1:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec bus driver Pierre Ny St-Amand found not criminally responsible'
Quebec bus driver Pierre Ny St-Amand found not criminally responsible
RELATED: Quebec bus driver Pierre Ny St-Amand found not criminally responsible – Apr 29, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lawyers for a Quebec man who killed two children and injured six others when he drove a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare in 2023 say it would be unconstitutional for a judge to declare him a high-risk offender.

A Quebec Superior Court hearing began in Laval, Que., this morning in the case of Pierre Ny St-Amand, who was declared in April not criminally responsible for his actions because of a mental disorder.

The Crown is seeking to have Justice Éric Downs declare Ny St-Amand a high-risk offender, which would impose stricter rules on him while he is detained at a psychiatric hospital.

Click to play video: 'Court views video of moment bus crashes into Quebec daycare, killing two children'
Court views video of moment bus crashes into Quebec daycare, killing two children
Trending Now

His lawyers say applying high-risk offender status to people declared not criminally responsible violates several articles of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Story continues below advertisement

They say in their legal briefing that the high-risk status assumes such offenders are irredeemable and reinforces the stereotype of the “criminal lunatic.”

Downs ruled in April that Ny St-Amand was likely in psychosis when he crashed the bus into the daycare, killing a four-year-old boy and five-year-old girl.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices