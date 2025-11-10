Declaring man in Quebec daycare crash a high-risk offender is unconstitutional: lawyers

Send this page to someone via email

Lawyers for a Quebec man who killed two children and injured six others when he drove a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare in 2023 say it would be unconstitutional for a judge to declare him a high-risk offender.

A Quebec Superior Court hearing began in Laval, Que., this morning in the case of Pierre Ny St-Amand, who was declared in April not criminally responsible for his actions because of a mental disorder.

The Crown is seeking to have Justice Éric Downs declare Ny St-Amand a high-risk offender, which would impose stricter rules on him while he is detained at a psychiatric hospital.

His lawyers say applying high-risk offender status to people declared not criminally responsible violates several articles of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

They say in their legal briefing that the high-risk status assumes such offenders are irredeemable and reinforces the stereotype of the “criminal lunatic.”

Downs ruled in April that Ny St-Amand was likely in psychosis when he crashed the bus into the daycare, killing a four-year-old boy and five-year-old girl.