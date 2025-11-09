Stankoven bags winner, Hurricanes top Maple Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Logan Stankoven scored the winner in the third period and added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes came back from a two-goal deficit to down the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Sunday in the annual Hockey Hall of Fame game.

Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Shawn Walker and Taylor Hall had the other goals for Carolina (11-4-0). Brandon Bussi made 16 saves for the Hurricanes, who stretched their winning streak to four games.

William Nylander replied with two goals for Toronto (8-7-1), while John Tavares and Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist each.

Dennis Hildeby stopped 41 shots. Matthew Knies chipped in two assists.

The Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2025 was honoured before puck drop ahead of Monday’s induction ceremony.

Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Jennifer Botterill and Brianna Decker will be enshrined in the player category. Jack Parker and Danièle Sauvageau are set to enter as builders.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Head coach Craig Berube said before the game he doesn’t have a timeline on a return for Scott Laughton. The veteran centre left Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Boston after taking a huge hit from Boston defenceman Nikita Zadorov.

Hurricanes: Bussi made the fifth start of his first NHL season. The 27-year-old undrafted free agent spent the last four campaigns in the minors.

KEY MOMENT

Stankoven buried his fifth goal of 2025-26 with 7:47 left in the third to finish off a pretty passing play with K’Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers.

KEY STAT

Tavares played the 1,200th regular-season game of his NHL career. He joined former Toronto captain Mats Sundin, who was on hand for the Hockey Hall of Fame festivities, as the second player in franchise history to register a point when skating in the milestone contest. Sundin played his 1,200th game on Jan. 30, 2007.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Leafs: Visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2025.