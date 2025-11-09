Menu

Health

It’s time to test your home for radon, Saskatchewan

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted November 9, 2025 8:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Radon Awareness Month'
Radon Awareness Month
November is Radon Awareness Month. With the colder weather approaching, it's important to make sure your home is safe and free of radon.
Saskatchewan is known as a hot spot for radon and it’s important to test your home for the radioactive gas every two to five years.

If you’re just learning about radon, it can be difficult to know where to start with testing for it.

We spoke to radon mitigators to learn the ins and outs.

Details in the video above.

