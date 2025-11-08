Leafs lament early mistakes in loss to Bruins

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Anthony Stolarz fell on his sword for the Maple Leafs.

There were plenty of other culprits — especially early — in another uneven performance that’s already become a concerning trend.

Toronto put up a sloppy first period Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on a night where the home side wasn’t able to carry the momentum following four strong periods earlier in the week.

“It’s frustrating,” Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. “We didn’t execute well enough with the puck … we’ve all got to be better, including the goalie. Everybody.”

“We had some self-inflicted mistakes,” Toronto centre John Tavares added. “They just got to their game a little bit more than we got to ours.”

Stolarz was beaten on the first two pucks directed his way and allowed four goals on 19 shots before getting pulled in the second period for Dennis Hildeby.

“First and foremost, I’ve got to bear down, make a save,” Stolarz said. “When you give teams like that a couple freebies, it’s gonna be a tough hill to climb.”

Stolarz went 21-8-3 with a .926 save percentage and a 2.14 goals-against average last season with Toronto after joining the club in free agency.

In the wake of Saturday’s setback that ended the Leafs’ three-game winning streak, the 31-year-old owns a 6-5-1 mark with an .889 save percentage and 3.35 GAA in 2025-26.

Stolarz has had to shoulder an increased workload with Joseph Woll, who’s on an AHL conditioning stint and just returned to action after stepping away for “family reasons” in training camp, but said his energy and health are fine.

“I’m giving up one or two (shots) you want back, but it’s just the life of a goalie,” said Stolarz, whose team was solid in Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Utah Mammoth after Monday’s chaotic 4-3 comeback triumph against the Pittsburgh Penguins. “Just have to put it behind you and just focus on the next game.”

The players in front of him in Saturday’s game didn’t do their netminder any favours, including on Boston’s second goal when winger Dakota Joshua and defenceman Philippe Myers combined for an egregious turnover in front.

Berube said Stolarz has had strong moments in the schedule, but offered a grade of “inconsistent, like our team” through 11 starts. The veteran bench boss added his group has not been nearly as strong in front of its netminders compared to last year.

“I don’t feel we’re as tight defensively,” Berube said. “There’s good stretches of it, but not enough.”

Toronto, which owns an 8-6-1 record, isn’t sounding alarm bells, but improvement when it comes to consistency are imperative.

“I don’t think we’re in a horrible spot,” he said. “No reason for panic, but certainly just some mistakes that give up too much time and space, and allow teams to generate momentum, sustain play. Then you have to really work to get that back.

“We have to continue to work at it and be sharper.”

STEPPING UP

Bruins defenceman Nikita Zadorov, who stands six-foot-seven and weighs 255 pounds, crushed Leafs centre Scott Laughton with a huge hit in the second period that resulted in a fight with Toronto winger Bobby McMann.

“I thought it was a head shot,” Berube said. “I’ve got to take a closer look at it.”

Laughton, who just returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing 14 games with a lower-body injury, went to the locker room and didn’t return. Berube said he won’t be available for Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“You hate that side of the game,” said McMann, who stepped up in weight class by going at Zadorov to defend his teammate. “I hope he’s back soon.”

BEAST MODE

Nicknamed “The Beast” by teammates, Hildeby was recalled from the minors this week and put in a good effort with 19 saves in his season debut.

“A little nerve-racking to begin with,” he said of coming off the bench. “Had to battle with my breathing there and all that. But once I got into it, had a lot of fun.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.