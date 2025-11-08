Menu

Shots hit Surrey home Saturday morning: police

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2025 5:54 pm
1 min read
A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
VICTORIA – The Surrey Police Service is investigating after gunshots were fired at a residence.

The service says officers responded to a call for possible gunshots fired at a home in the 17000 block of 32nd Avenue at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers then confirmed that gunshots had damaged the residence’s exterior.

A police news release says the investigation is in its early stages.

It says police are reaching out to their partners to find out whether the shooting is connected to other investigations.

Police say anyone with information on the shooting can call their non-emergency line.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

