Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith charged with sexual assault for 2017 incident

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Court documents obtained by Global News reveal that Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith was charged with sexual assault by Halifax Regional Police on Oct. 2.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Court documents say the alleged sexual assault took place on Dec. 30, 2017.

The documents do not include details about the allegation, which has not been proven in court.

Due to a publication ban the court is seeking, the victim will not be identified.

Smith plays the role of Bubbles in the Trailer Park Boys TV show and movies.