Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith charged with sexual assault for 2017 incident

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 8, 2025 3:04 pm
1 min read
Mike Smith, who plays Bubbles on Trailer Park Boys, faces a sexual assault charge for an alleged incident on Dec. 30, 2017; he is set to appear in Halifax court Monday. View image in full screen
Mike Smith, who plays Bubbles on Trailer Park Boys, faces a sexual assault charge for an alleged incident on Dec. 30, 2017; he is set to appear in Halifax court Monday. Larry MacDougal/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Court documents obtained by Global News reveal that Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith was charged with sexual assault by Halifax Regional Police on Oct. 2.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Court documents say the alleged sexual assault took place on Dec. 30, 2017.

The documents do not include details about the allegation, which has not been proven in court.

Trending Now

Due to a publication ban the court is seeking, the victim will not be identified.

Smith plays the role of Bubbles in the Trailer Park Boys TV show and movies.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices