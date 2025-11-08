Saskatchewan Party to address rebuilding in major cities at biennial convention

Send this page to someone via email

After cutting it close in the 2024 election, the Saskatchewan Party will be strategizing on how to win back more of the vote in Regina and Saskatoon.

Political analyst Ken Coates says this weekend, the Sask Party needs to discuss why their votes dropped in urban areas and how to get those votes back without losing the rural population.

Despite Moe saying he is fully committed to leading his party in the next provincial election in 2028, Coates says some voters may be starting to question how long Moe can handle weight of the province on his shoulders.

Another hot topic at the convention will be a vote on a proposal that would only allow Canadian citizens and adults to be voting members in the party.

“We want people involved, we want youth involved, we wanted people who have moved here, permanent residents, involved in the Saskatchewan party,” Scott Moe announced.

