WWII veteran ‘proud’ to have left U.S. for Canada 100 years ago

Send this page to someone via email

Burd Sisler is Canada’s oldest living veteran.

Now 110 years old, he joined the military in 1943 to serve in the Second World War. Before joining the Canadian Armed Forces, his family moved to Ontario from Ohio, settling in Etobicoke.

As an American citizen, he was not immediately involved in the war, but volunteered to take part in chemical warfare trials, being exposed to mustard gas and allowing specialists to study its effects on parts of his body.

At 28, Sisler signed up to train in telecommunications; a five-year course was condensed into eight months.

“It was a struggle to get through that. I managed to pass all of the exams,” he told Global News. “We were OK.”

When he qualified, he ultimately became Sgt. Telecommunication Mechanic. After the war in Europe was over, he volunteered to transfer to the Pacific, although he ultimately wasn’t sent.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite being Canada’s oldest veteran, Sisler rarely speaks about his war experiences. His son, Norm, said he knows more about the Second World War from what he’s read than what his dad has told him.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“As far as war stories, just from what I’ve read, actually,” he said. “I really am in awe of what these guys did for Canada; it just blows me away, it’s unbelievable.”

After his service, Sisler joined the Canadian Border Agency and retired 46 years ago in 1979.

He got his driver’s license in the army and drove until he was almost 100 years old, one of his favourite memories.

“I drove a motor home during life after the war, it was quite a distance,” he said at his Fort Erie, Ont., home. “I think I drove around the world a couple of times, all around the United States and Canada.”

As Canada marks Remembrance Day in a changing world, under the shadow of a trade war with its closest ally, Burd says he’s happy he left the United States for Canada roughly a century ago.

“I think I’m more proud than I would ever have been if I had been in the States,” he said.

“I can’t believe the way that place is falling apart. Of course, Canada’s not too far behind either — they can’t seem to get the man they want at the head who knows something.”

Story continues below advertisement

While his father is cautious to talk about his service, Norm said people should take a moment to reflect on veterans’ service to their country.

“The people really need to sit back and take a deep breath and be thankful because they did a lot,” he said.

“A lot of people, I don’t think, are aware of how much they did and what they went through in the war zone. It was probably hell on earth for some of them.”