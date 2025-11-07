Montreal transit agency says there’s been progress in talks with one striking union

Send this page to someone via email

The CEO of Montreal’s public transit agency says there is progress in negotiations with one of two unions whose walkouts have disrupted service across the network.

Marie-Claude Léonard says there are advances with the union representing 4,500 bus and metro operators, who walked out Nov. 1 and plan to do the same on the weekend of Nov. 15-16.

The transit agency opposes the two-day strike, which must be approved by the province’s administrative labour tribunal.

Negotiations are more challenging with the union of 2,400 maintenance workers, who plan to strike for most of November and have limited bus and metro service to rush hours and late at night.

Leonard says she hopes the impasse can be resolved before Nov. 15, after which she will consider requesting binding arbitration.

The president of the union representing maintenance workers says it has already made concessions and accuses the agency of being inflexible.