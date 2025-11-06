Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

MEG Energy-Cenovus deal clears key shareholder vote after delays

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2025 5:10 pm
3 min read
The Cenovus Christina Lake oilsands facility steam-assisted gravity drainage pad southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta., is shown on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. View image in full screen
The Cenovus Christina Lake oilsands facility steam-assisted gravity drainage pad southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta., is shown on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three vote delays, two sweetened bids and countless other twists and turns later, shareholders in MEG Energy Corp. have given their blessing to an $8.6-billion takeover by Cenovus Energy Inc.

More than 86 per cent of shares represented at a special meeting Thursday were voted in favour of the deal, well above the two-thirds majority required for it to pass, said MEG chairman James McFarland.

He thanked shareholders for their “patience over the past couple of weeks.”

The meeting was initially supposed to be held on Oct. 9, but was put off for two weeks when Cenovus rejigged its offer for the first time.

It was then postponed another week when it appeared that offer still did not have enough shareholder support to pass. Then last week, a meeting to weigh the offer — sweetened for a second time — was adjourned until Thursday due to a last-minute regulatory complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

The saga began in April when another company, Strathcona Resources Ltd., approached the MEG board with a cash-and-stock takeover bid.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Strathcona was rebuffed and took the offer directly to MEG shareholders weeks later.

In June, MEG’s board called the bid “opportunistic” and urged shareholders to reject it as it launched a review to find a superior offer.

Strathcona executive chairman Adam Waterous accused MEG of refusing to engage and taking an “anyone but Strathcona” stance.

In August, MEG announced its board had accepted a friendly takeover offer from Cenovus. The following month, Strathcona amended its offer to one based entirely on stock, arguing that structure would give investors greater opportunity to benefit from future growth.

Cenovus, saying it was heeding shareholder feedback, upped its bid and offered a greater equity share in early October.

Strathcona abandoned its bid a few days later, saying the conditions of its offer could no longer be satisfied.

Last week, Cenovus again increased its offer and Strathcona agreed to vote its 14.2 per cent MEG stake in favour of the deal.

The same day, those companies announced Strathcona had agreed to buy the Vawn thermal heavy oil operation in Saskatchewan from Cenovus and some undeveloped properties in western Saskatchewan and Alberta for up to $150 million.

Story continues below advertisement

That side-deal was the basis for the most recent vote delay, as McFarland said more time was needed to disclose information about it to MEG shareholders.

Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie later said a former MEG employee with 4,000 shares had lodged an unspecified complaint.

MEG said in a news release Thursday that the parties “are pleased to have resolved their differences on amicable terms” on that matter. It said no one else has given notice that they intend to oppose the deal when it’s before the Court of King’s Bench later this month.

The deal is expected to close this month following final court approval and other customary conditions.

Cenovus and MEG have side-by-side oilsands properties at Christina Lake, south of Fort McMurray, Alta., and the companies have touted the cost-savings and efficiencies that would result from joining forces. Strathcona also has steam-driven operations in the region.

The deal would add 110,000 barrels of daily oilsands production to Cenovus’ portfolio, bringing it to 720,000 boe/d. Cenovus has said output could grow to 850,000 boe/d in 2028.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices