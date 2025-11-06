Trump says U.S. Supreme Court ending his tariffs would be ‘devastating’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump says it would be “devastating” for the United States if the U.S. Supreme Court rules against his favourite tariff tool.

But he also acknowledged while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office that his administration may need to develop a backup tariff plan to prepare for the decision.

“We thought we did very well yesterday, we hope we did,” he said. “I think it will be very devastating for our country, but I also think that we’ll have to develop a Game 2 plan. We’ll see what happens.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The court heard arguments this week related to two separate legal challenges of Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for tariffs, including the fentanyl-related duties applied to Canada.

Trump’s lawyer faced pointed questions from the conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, with many justices voicing skepticism about the president’s use of a national security statute to pursue his tariff agenda.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal and conservative justices pushed Trump’s lawyer to explain why the president would use the law when it doesn’t mention the word “tariff” or any of its synonyms.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office today that tariffs are “so important.”

America’s top court could have until June to issue a ruling but it’s expected to come much sooner.