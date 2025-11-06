SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays extend qualifying offer to Bo Bichette

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2025 1:31 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have extended a qualifying offer to star infielder Bo Bichette, the Major League Baseball club announced Thursday.

Bichette has until Nov. 18 to accept the offer.

By extending the qualifying offer, the Blue Jays will get a draft pick in compensation if Bichette signs elsewhere in free agency.

Bichette is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign that saw him bat .311 and finish tied for second in the majors with 181 hits despite missing the final three weeks of the regular season with a knee sprain.

Normally a shortstop, Bichette returned to play second base for Toronto in the World Series and hit a go-ahead three-run homer in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The defending-champion Dodgers would come back to defeat the Blue Jays 5-4 in 11 innings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

