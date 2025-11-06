Blue Jays ‘more determined to deliver’ after World Series loss, Shapiro says

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays are “more determined to deliver” than ever before after coming just shy of a World Series title.

President and CEO Mark Shapiro made that statement in a letter to fans shared on X by the Blue Jays Wednesday. Shapiro and General Manager Ross Atkins will hold a year-end news conference at 1 p.m. Eastern Thursday.

After a magical playoff run, the Blue Jays loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, 5-4 in Game 7 of the final this past weekend.

A win would’ve seen the Blue Jays secure its third Commissioner’s Trophy in franchise history, and would’ve been the first since Joe Carter’s walk-off home run in 1993 locked in a back-to-back championship for Toronto.

“Even now, the sting of falling short remains. That ache comes from our shared desire to bring you – and all of Canada – the World Series Championship you so richly deserve. We’ll use that disappointment as fuel for what comes next. The pursuit continues, with even greater resolve,” Shapiro said in part.

“I have never been prouder to be a Blue Jay, and never more determined to deliver more memories, moments and celebrations that bind us together – as one team, one country and one fanbase.”

Thank you for being the best fans in baseball 💙 pic.twitter.com/XKIMMdRGP7 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 5, 2025

Several key players from Toronto’s playoff run are set to become free agents in the off-season, including Game 7 starter Max Scherzer, pitcher Chris Bassitt, and most notably Bo Bichette, who has spent his entire career with the Blue Jays.

Fan-favourite Ernie Clement and Gold Glove centre-fielder Daulton Varsho are also entering arbitration years.

But fans did get some good news Wednesday: pitcher Shane Bieber, a trade deadline acquisition from the Cleveland Guardians, exercised his player option for 2026 and will remain with the Blue Jays next season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who signed a 14-year, US$500 million extension with the Blue Jays on April 9, has said he and his teammates will come back stronger when spring training begins in five months’ time.

“Not just the season, this game will make us stronger. It’s not the way we wanted to end it but like I always say, we lost one battle, but we haven’t lost the war,” he said through team translator Hector Lebron after the Game 7 loss in the early morning hours of Nov. 2.

“But, I mean, it’s the way it is. It’s God’s plans, and we’ve got to move forward. I’m very proud of myself, my teammates, and we’ll be back.”

— with files from The Canadian Press