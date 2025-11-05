Swift Current Broncos head coach Dean DeSilva suspended amid WHL investigation

The Western Hockey League has suspended Swift Current Broncos head coach Dean DeSilva as they investigate an alleged on-ice incident at a team practice.

According to the WHL in a statement released on Wednesday night, DeSilva has been placed on leave pending results of their investigation into “a matter related to the WHL Standards of Conduct during an on-ice practice.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Broncos assistant coach Regan Darby will assume head coaching duties for the team until further notice, with Swift Current visiting the Brandon Wheat Kings.

DeSilva was hired by Swift Current in July after four seasons on the bench with the Everett Silvertips as an assistant coach, guiding the Broncos to a 6-7-1 record in 14 games over his first season with the franchise.

The WHL’s investigation of DeSilva comes two years after former Broncos head coach Devan Praught was also suspended for five games due to a violation of the league’s standards of conduct at a practice, which eventually saw the two sides part ways at the conclusion of Praught’s suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

The Broncos have stated they will have no further comment until the process is complete, while the WHL will provide an update at the conclusion of their investigation.