Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Swift Current Broncos head coach Dean DeSilva suspended amid WHL investigation

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 7:33 pm
1 min read
The Western Hockey League (WHL) logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO.
The Western Hockey League (WHL) logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. GAC
The Western Hockey League has suspended Swift Current Broncos head coach Dean DeSilva as they investigate an alleged on-ice incident at a team practice.

According to the WHL in a statement released on Wednesday night, DeSilva has been placed on leave pending results of their investigation into “a matter related to the WHL Standards of Conduct during an on-ice practice.”

Broncos assistant coach Regan Darby will assume head coaching duties for the team until further notice, with Swift Current visiting the Brandon Wheat Kings.

DeSilva was hired by Swift Current in July after four seasons on the bench with the Everett Silvertips as an assistant coach, guiding the Broncos to a 6-7-1 record in 14 games over his first season with the franchise.

The WHL’s investigation of DeSilva comes two years after former Broncos head coach Devan Praught was also suspended for five games due to a violation of the league’s standards of conduct at a practice, which eventually saw the two sides part ways at the conclusion of Praught’s suspension.

The Broncos have stated they will have no further comment until the process is complete, while the WHL will provide an update at the conclusion of their investigation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

