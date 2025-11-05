Andrew Rosenfeldt’s aunt dives into details of fight on Day 12 of trial

Send this page to someone via email

Andrew Rosenfeldt’s aunt took the stand in his second-degree murder trial for the second day Wednesday.

Robbin Vermette continued to reveal details about the fighting between Nykera Brown and Rosenfeld the night Brown died.

Vermette said Rosenfeldt told her to call 9-1-1 after she heard a bang. She says she only found out Nykera had been shot once police arrived on scene.

She says he came into her room after hearing the gunshot with his fists up in front of his face, yelling, and saying that Nykera had been hurt.

Vermette also said Brown and Rosenfeldt were fighting about his snapchat account hours before the shooting. She says at one point the couple came into her room while fighting and Brown was crying.

Later, she testified she overheard both Brown and Rosenfeldt saying they were going to leave each other while fighting.

Vermette also said she was very “doped up” that night. She referenced having taken multiple medications at the time of the shooting.

The trial will continue with the defence’s witnesses later this week.