Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Andrew Rosenfeldt’s aunt dives into details of fight on Day 12 of trial

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 6:56 pm
1 min read
Robbin Vermette's room View image in full screen
Robbin Vermette testifies that she was in her room for the majority of the night Nykera Brown died. Court Exhibit
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Andrew Rosenfeldt’s aunt took the stand in his second-degree murder trial for the second day Wednesday.

Robbin Vermette continued to reveal details about the fighting between Nykera Brown and Rosenfeld the night Brown died.

Vermette said Rosenfeldt told her to call 9-1-1 after she heard a bang. She says she only found out Nykera had been shot once police arrived on scene.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She says he came into her room after hearing the gunshot with his fists up in front of his face, yelling, and saying that Nykera had been hurt.

Vermette also said Brown and Rosenfeldt were fighting about his snapchat account hours before the shooting. She says at one point the couple came into her room while fighting and Brown was crying.

Trending Now

Later, she testified she overheard both Brown and Rosenfeldt saying they were going to leave each other while fighting.

Story continues below advertisement

Vermette also said she was very “doped up” that night. She referenced having taken multiple medications at the time of the shooting.

The trial will continue with the defence’s witnesses later this week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices