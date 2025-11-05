Toronto hotel puts Blue Jays’ World Series ‘postseason sofa’ on display

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Marriott City Centre is giving fans a chance to relive one of the most memorable moments from the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2025 World Series run, which all started with a couch.

Addison Barger, the 25-year-old baseball player behind the historic Game 1 grand slam, was reportedly crashing on teammate Davis Schneider’s sofa bed at the Marriott City Centre the night before the game.

And now the couch he slept on will be on display.

The downtown hotel, located inside Rogers Centre, announced it will display the now-famous “postseason sofa” from Nov. 7 to 14, 2025, celebrating the story behind Barger’s historic Game 1 grand slam.

In his first World Series at bat, Barger made history by hitting the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, giving Toronto a 1–0 lead in the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship.

According to Schneider, Barger ended up sleeping on the pull-out couch because his family was staying in his apartment for the championship series.

“My girlfriend’s here and he was like, ‘Can I sleep in the bed with you guys?’ and I was like ‘No, sleep on the couch,’” Schneider told reporters after Game 1.

“It’s a pull-out couch and it was squeaking all night… He’s a head case, but he’s funny.”

The next day, Barger came off the bench and launched an 84.5 mph slider 413 feet over the right-field wall, giving the Blue Jays a commanding lead in their 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The moment quickly became part of one of the most iconic Blue Jays moments and turned an ordinary hotel sofa into a piece of baseball history.

Now, fans and hotel guests can see the sofa bed up close in the hotel’s main lobby, where it will be displayed for a week.

“This story captures everything we love about the Blue Jays and their incredible season, our city, teamwork, heart, and a touch of good humour,” said Julie Shorrock, regional director of sales and marketing in a press release.

“We invite fans to share in a fun moment of baseball history, right here where it all happened,” the release further read.

The hotel, the only in North America located inside a Major League Baseball stadium, is even extending the celebration by offering one lucky fan and their guest the chance to win an unforgettable game-day experience at the Toronto Marriott City Centre during the 2026 Blue Jays season.

The experience will include a night’s stay in the hotel’s one-of-a-kind field-view room overlooking the action at Rogers Centre and an authentic Toronto Blue Jays jersey.

For rules to enter into the giveaway, fans can enter into a social media competition, with details listed on the Marriot website.

The winner will be selected at random and contacted directly by the hotel.