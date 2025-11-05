Winnipeg woman arrested after store robbed, security workers threatened with hatchet

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after allegedly threatening security with a hatchet at a Henderson Highway business on Sunday morning.

The suspect, 30, was leaving the store without paying for merchandise, police said, when security stopped her and tried to recover the items. She then allegedly pulled out a hatchet and made threats before fleeing the scene.

Police found her a half-hour later, further down Henderson, and arrested her, seizing the hatchet in the process.

She was charged with robbery and failing to comply with conditions. According to police, the suspect was already wanted on three arrest warrants for charges, including breaking and entering, committing robbery and four counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to attend court.