Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg woman arrested after store robbed, security workers threatened with hatchet

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 11:17 am
1 min read
Back window of police cruiser View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after allegedly threatening security with a hatchet at a Henderson Highway business on Sunday morning.

The suspect, 30, was leaving the store without paying for merchandise, police said, when security stopped her and tried to recover the items. She then allegedly pulled out a hatchet and made threats before fleeing the scene.

Police found her a half-hour later, further down Henderson, and arrested her, seizing the hatchet in the process.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She was charged with robbery and failing to comply with conditions. According to police, the suspect was already wanted on three arrest warrants for charges, including breaking and entering, committing robbery and four counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to attend court.

Click to play video: 'Teen suspects arrested in armed incident at Unicity Walmart: Winnipeg police'
Teen suspects arrested in armed incident at Unicity Walmart: Winnipeg police
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices