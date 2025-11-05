London Knights complete 5 straight games on the road with a loss in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Christopher Soares and Charlie Paquette each scored twice for the Guelph Storm as they defeated the London Knights 6-4 at the Sleeman Centre on Nov. 5.

The matchup saw the Knights complete five consecutive games on the road.

They finished 3-2 over that stretch.

The Storm lived up to their nickname off the start of the game, scoring two goals that came 36 seconds apart before the game was barely three minutes old.

A Quinn Beauchesne half-slapshot at the 2:33 mark of the first period made it 1-0 and then Christopher Soares first OHL goal at 3:09 had Guelph ahead by a pair.

London’s first short-handed goal of the year cut that lead in half, when Jared Woolley fed Sam O’Reilly on a two-on-one at 12:11 but Soares stepped out of the penalty box after serving the penalty that saw the Knights get their goal and he finished a two-on-one for his second of the game and a 3-1 Storm advantage through 20 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

A nifty give-and-go passing play between Andoni Fimis and Henry Brzustewicz led to Brzustewicz’s seventh goal of the season, bringing London to within a goal again just over two minutes into the third period. However, Guelph again restored their two-goal lead.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Charlie Paquette got to a loose puck in the high slot and snapped a shot behind Aleksei Medvedev exactly five minutes after the Brzustewicz goal and the Storm led 4-2.

Before the end of the second period, London tightened the score once more as O’Reilly fed Braidy Wassilyn for his second goal in two games and it was 4-3 for Guelph going into the third period.

Wassilyn is from Puslinch, Ont., which is located southeast of the city of Guelph.

The Knights pushed for the equalizer in the third period but could not find it. A pair of empty-netters orchestrated by a pair of Londoners put the game away for the Storm, as first Jett Luchanko sailed the puck down the ice that Paquette eventually put into the Knight net.

Parker Snelgrove then got a second empty-net goal with 2:25 remaining, giving the Storm a 6-3 lead.

London went to a late power play and Max Crete scored his third of the year with 16.9 seconds left to finish the scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

The Knights outshot Guelph 37-29.

London was 1-for-5 on the power play and 5-for 5 on the penalty kill.

Medvedev named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Aleksei Medvedev is having himself a season.

Through eight games he is 6-1-1 and has a goals against average of 1.81 and a save percentage of .929.

Medvedev leads all OHL goalies in goals against and is second to Ryerson Leenders in save percentage. Leenders is at .930.

The Vancouver Canucks prospect has allowed just 15 goals total in 2025-26.

Medvedev was named OHL Goaltender of the Week on Nov. 3 after leading London to a pair of 6-1 road wins over Peterborough and Kingston.

Up next

The London Knights will play at Canada Life Place for the first time in six games when they host Kingston at 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 7.

The game will feature the Knights annual Remembrance Day Ceremony.

London and the Frontenacs played in Kingston on Nov. 2 and the Knights got a goal and two assists from Jaxon Cover and won the game 6-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.