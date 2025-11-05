Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Catholic diocese near Montreal expresses regret about Hells Angels tombstone

By Miriam Lafontaine The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2025 6:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Amazon and Walmart say they will remove Hells Angels products from their stores'
Amazon and Walmart say they will remove Hells Angels products from their stores
RELATED: Quebec's public security minister took to social media, asking that merchandise for sale sporting the Hells Angels biker gang logos be removed by prominent retailers – Sep 5, 2025
A Roman Catholic diocese on Montreal’s South Shore is expressing its regrets over a tombstone showcasing the logo of the Hells Angels outlaw biker gang at a parish cemetery.

The Diocese of St-Jean-Longueuil says it was scandalized by the appearance of the tombstone.

The diocese says the tombstone should not have been approved in the first place.

It also says the local parish where the cemetery is located in St-Basile-le-Grand, Que., can remove any object that runs counter to Roman Catholic beliefs.

The diocese says it will support the parish in efforts to remove the tombstone.

The tombstone has drawn curiosity from media outlets and locals who have stopped by to visit, after Montreal news outlet La Presse first reported about the matter.

The parish declined to comment about the tombstone.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

