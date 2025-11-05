Catholic diocese near Montreal expresses regret about Hells Angels tombstone

Send this page to someone via email

A Roman Catholic diocese on Montreal’s South Shore is expressing its regrets over a tombstone showcasing the logo of the Hells Angels outlaw biker gang at a parish cemetery.

The Diocese of St-Jean-Longueuil says it was scandalized by the appearance of the tombstone.

The diocese says the tombstone should not have been approved in the first place.

It also says the local parish where the cemetery is located in St-Basile-le-Grand, Que., can remove any object that runs counter to Roman Catholic beliefs.

The diocese says it will support the parish in efforts to remove the tombstone.

The tombstone has drawn curiosity from media outlets and locals who have stopped by to visit, after Montreal news outlet La Presse first reported about the matter.

The parish declined to comment about the tombstone.