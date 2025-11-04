New Brunswick tables legislation to remove interprovincial trade barriers

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s government has tabled new legislation to remove interprovincial trade barriers, joining seven other provinces that tabled similar bills months ago.

Provinces including Nova Scotia and Ontario opted to strengthen free trade within Canada in response to threats of tariffs from the United States.

The province’s intergovernmental affairs minister, Jean-Claude D’Amours, says the move will help local businesses.

“It’s crucial because we will be able more easily to sell products and goods into other provinces and territories,” he said.

1:53 Nova Scotia seeks reciprocity on internal trade

But there are caveats. D’Amours says security, health, and the environment won’t be put aside just for trade purposes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll have to evaluate if, you know, we want to be sure the regulation with what is happening or what is offered elsewhere in the country will be equal at least to with what we are offering in the province,” he said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He adds the legislation is meant to be reciprocal. Currently, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario and Manitoba have signed reciprocity-focused agreements.

Premier Susan Holt says her government is considering additional measures to support New Brunswickers in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, as the province looks ahead to next spring’s budget.

“We have to make sure that we’re leveraging every opportunity for new projects, new markets, to develop our minerals, to make sure that our ports are at full capacity, and continuing to grow,” said Holt.