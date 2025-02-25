Nova Scotia tables bill aimed at eliminating interprovincial trade barriers

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has tabled a bill aimed at reducing interprovincial trade barriers, and he is looking for other provinces and territories to do the same.

Houston says his Free Trade and Mobility within Canada Act is aimed at spurring the mutual recognition of goods, services and labour mobility across all sectors of Canada’s economy.

Under the law, goods produced in another province or territory that passes similar legislation would be treated the same as products produced in Nova Scotia.

Houston says the move will eliminate the need for any additional fees or testing requirements for goods coming to Nova Scotia from other Canadian jurisdictions.

The act would also allow service providers and licensed professionals who are properly certified to be recognized as if they were licensed in Nova Scotia.

Houston says his government is signalling that Nova Scotia is open for business as the threat of potential U.S. tariffs looms over the Canadian economy.