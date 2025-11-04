Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Good Samaritan jumps to defense of stranger in New West, gets attacked as a result

By Ayden Singh Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 2:28 pm
1 min read
New West police are looking for five people who allegedly assaulted two people at the River Market on Oct. 30. View image in full screen
New West police are looking for five people who allegedly assaulted two people at the River Market on Oct. 30. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

On the evening of Oct. 30 in New Westminster Quay, a man saw five people assaulting someone and rushed to help — only for the group to begin beating him instead.

Around 8:30 p.m., witnesses told police they saw three men and two women physically abusing a person near River Market.

Bystanders then saw a man step in, trying to resolve the situation, but the five suspects turned their fists on him.

As they were distracted by the man, the initial victim escaped, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the Good Samaritan at the bottom of the pedestrian overpass by Hyack Square with serious injuries.

It is not known when the assault stopped or how the second victim escaped.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital. Luckily, none of his injuries were deemed life-threatening.

New Westminster police is seeking information about the suspects. Nothing is currently known about the perpetrators or the initial victim, but officers are increasing their presence in the area to gather statements and CCTV footage, police stated.

Trending Now

Sgt. Andrew Leaver of the New Westminster police put out a public call to the initial victim.

“We understand the other person who was attacked may be shaken and hesitant to come forward, (but) we want to hear from you,” he said in a press release.

Police officers are also looking for dash cam footage from the area, from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices