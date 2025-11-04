Good Samaritan jumps to defense of stranger in New West, gets attacked as a result

Send this page to someone via email

On the evening of Oct. 30 in New Westminster Quay, a man saw five people assaulting someone and rushed to help — only for the group to begin beating him instead.

Around 8:30 p.m., witnesses told police they saw three men and two women physically abusing a person near River Market.

Bystanders then saw a man step in, trying to resolve the situation, but the five suspects turned their fists on him.

As they were distracted by the man, the initial victim escaped, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the Good Samaritan at the bottom of the pedestrian overpass by Hyack Square with serious injuries.

It is not known when the assault stopped or how the second victim escaped.

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital. Luckily, none of his injuries were deemed life-threatening.

New Westminster police is seeking information about the suspects. Nothing is currently known about the perpetrators or the initial victim, but officers are increasing their presence in the area to gather statements and CCTV footage, police stated.

Sgt. Andrew Leaver of the New Westminster police put out a public call to the initial victim.

“We understand the other person who was attacked may be shaken and hesitant to come forward, (but) we want to hear from you,” he said in a press release.

Police officers are also looking for dash cam footage from the area, from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.