Housing crisis: Nova Scotia NDP leader takes on role as housing critic

Nova Scotia’s Opposition leader has taken on the role of housing critic to draw attention to the province’s housing crisis.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender issued a statement today saying the lack of affordable housing is being felt across the province.

She says she has received reports of landlords advertising spaces without a price and bidding wars for apartments.

The NDP leader also noted that Premier Tim Houston recently appointed John White as the new housing minister but didn’t create a separate housing department for him to oversee.

Chender says if people can’t afford housing, they won’t stay in Nova Scotia.

She’s calling on Houston’s government to impose rent controls tied to each unit rather than each tenant, which she says would eliminate the incentive for landlords to force people to move and then raise the rent.