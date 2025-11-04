Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Housing crisis: Nova Scotia NDP leader takes on role as housing critic

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2025 10:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Housing crunch in Halifax and how charities are helping unhoused as winter approaches'
Housing crunch in Halifax and how charities are helping unhoused as winter approaches
As the days get shorter, the nights are also getting cooler: a sure sign that winter is on the way, which poses many risks for Maritimers who are sleeping rough. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, local charities say the region’s housing crunch hasn’t gone away.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s Opposition leader has taken on the role of housing critic to draw attention to the province’s housing crisis.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender issued a statement today saying the lack of affordable housing is being felt across the province.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She says she has received reports of landlords advertising spaces without a price and bidding wars for apartments.

The NDP leader also noted that Premier Tim Houston recently appointed John White as the new housing minister but didn’t create a separate housing department for him to oversee.

Trending Now

Chender says if people can’t afford housing, they won’t stay in Nova Scotia.

She’s calling on Houston’s government to impose rent controls tied to each unit rather than each tenant, which she says would eliminate the incentive for landlords to force people to move and then raise the rent.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices