Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Skates, other hockey gear stolen from B.C. team for players with developmental disabilities

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 9:27 am
1 min read
South Island Ravens hockey jackets. View image in full screen
South Island Ravens hockey jackets. Provided / RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP says it is investigating after hockey equipment was stolen from a B.C. storage room belonging to a team of players with developmental disabilities.

Police said the theft happened between Sept. 28 and Oct. 19 at Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre on Island Highway in Victoria.

The stolen items include 10 pairs of ice skates, 10 team jackets displaying the South Island Ravens team logo, two sets of goalie gear and two pairs of goalie skates, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The estimated value of the items is about $3,500, they said.

Police said the equipment belonged to the South Island Ravens — a community hockey team that provides players of all ages with developmental disabilities the opportunity to participate in inclusive sport and teamwork.

Trending Now

“This theft is heartbreaking for our players and families,” said Gus Ascroft, general manager and co-founder of the South Island Ravens Hockey Club.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our program is built on community support and inclusion. Losing this gear affects our ability to get players on the ice,” Ascroft said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft and the items is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices