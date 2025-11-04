Skates, other hockey gear stolen from B.C. team for players with developmental disabilities

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP says it is investigating after hockey equipment was stolen from a B.C. storage room belonging to a team of players with developmental disabilities.

Police said the theft happened between Sept. 28 and Oct. 19 at Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre on Island Highway in Victoria.

The stolen items include 10 pairs of ice skates, 10 team jackets displaying the South Island Ravens team logo, two sets of goalie gear and two pairs of goalie skates, police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The estimated value of the items is about $3,500, they said.

Police said the equipment belonged to the South Island Ravens — a community hockey team that provides players of all ages with developmental disabilities the opportunity to participate in inclusive sport and teamwork.

“This theft is heartbreaking for our players and families,” said Gus Ascroft, general manager and co-founder of the South Island Ravens Hockey Club.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our program is built on community support and inclusion. Losing this gear affects our ability to get players on the ice,” Ascroft said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft and the items is asked to contact police.