Boy, 5, run over and killed in north Edmonton

A boy was run over and died Monday morning in northeast Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service said a 25-year-old woman driving a Jeep Cherokee was coming out of the parking lot of a residential complex in the McConachie neighbourhood at around 10 a.m.

At the same time, a five-year-old boy was running east on the sidewalk and fell. The Jeep hit the child, and police said the driver immediately called 911.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he died.

The EPS major collisions investigation section is investigating and does not believe speed or alcohol was a factor.

The EPS crime and trauma support section responded to the scene to provide support.