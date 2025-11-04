Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Boy, 5, run over and killed in north Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 1:13 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A boy was run over and died Monday morning in northeast Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service said a 25-year-old woman driving a Jeep Cherokee was coming out of the parking lot of a residential complex in the McConachie neighbourhood at around 10 a.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the same time, a five-year-old boy was running east on the sidewalk and fell. The Jeep hit the child, and police said the driver immediately called 911.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he died.

Trending Now

The EPS major collisions investigation section is investigating and does not believe speed or alcohol was a factor.

The EPS crime and trauma support section responded to the scene to provide support.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices