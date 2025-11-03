Menu

Politics

Manitoba legislature session may be extended to pass 72-hour detention bill

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2025 7:44 pm
Manitoba’s governing New Democrats are threatening to extend the current legislature session in order to pass a bill that would allow intoxicated people to be detained longer.

The government introduced the bill Oct. 2.

It would extend the maximum amount of time intoxicated people can be detained to 72 hours from the current 24 hours.

Premier Wab Kinew has said the measure is necessary to deal with people high on methamphetamines and other long-lasting drugs who pose a danger to themselves and others.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives have proposed amendments to the bill, partly based on feedback in public hearings at the legislature.

The legislature session is supposed to end Thursday, but Kinew says he will keep it going, after a one-week break already scheduled, if the bill does not pass.

Police, first responders and Winnipeg’s mayor support the bill, but some community groups oppose it over concerns ranging from the proposed location of new detox centres to the rights of people being detained for three days.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

