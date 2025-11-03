Ontario wildfires burned almost 6,000 square kilometres this year

See more sharing options

The Ministry of Natural Resources says nearly 6,000 square kilometres burned in Ontario this wildfire season, much more than last year and well above the province’s 10-year average.

The ministry says 643 wildfires were recorded between April and October, with 597,654 hectares — or just over 5,976 square kilometres — burned.

The province says 480 fires burned nearly 900 square kilometres in 2024 and the 10-year average for Ontario is 712 fires and about 2,100 square kilometres burned.

Figures released by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in August showed that Canada’s 2025 wildfire season was the second-worst on record.

Those figures suggested the fires tore through 72,000 square kilometres, an area roughly the size of New Brunswick.

Scientists say that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, has made Canada’s fire seasons longer and more intense.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources says although the 2025 wildfire season had “an early active start,” co-ordinated efforts of front-line staff, municipalities, Indigenous communities and firefighting crews ensured a quick response.

Ontario also sent fire crews to help battle wildfires in other provinces.