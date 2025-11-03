Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Ontario wildfires burned almost 6,000 square kilometres this year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2025 2:12 pm
1 min read
Several cities in southern Ontario issue fire ban
RELATED: Several cities in southern Ontario issue fire ban – Aug 12, 2025
The Ministry of Natural Resources says nearly 6,000 square kilometres burned in Ontario this wildfire season, much more than last year and well above the province’s 10-year average.

The ministry says 643 wildfires were recorded between April and October, with 597,654 hectares — or just over 5,976 square kilometres — burned.

The province says 480 fires burned nearly 900 square kilometres in 2024 and the 10-year average for Ontario is 712 fires and about 2,100 square kilometres burned.

Figures released by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in August showed that Canada’s 2025 wildfire season was the second-worst on record.

Fire bans continue across eastern Ontario
Those figures suggested the fires tore through 72,000 square kilometres, an area roughly the size of New Brunswick.

Scientists say that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, has made Canada’s fire seasons longer and more intense.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources says although the 2025 wildfire season had “an early active start,” co-ordinated efforts of front-line staff, municipalities, Indigenous communities and firefighting crews ensured a quick response.

Ontario also sent fire crews to help battle wildfires in other provinces.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

