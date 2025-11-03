Fredericton business owner says accident that destroyed shop ‘just the kick’ he needed

Send this page to someone via email

An antique shop owner says an unfortunate accident that left him picking up the pieces of his severely damaged store three months ago turned out to be the “kick” he needed to make his business a full-time venture.

On Aug. 3, a large truck lost control and crashed into Chase Benjamin Antiques in Fredericton’s King Street. No one was inside the shop at the time, and both the driver and residential tenants in the building behind the store were unharmed.

However, the building suffered extensive damage to the point its structural integrity was impacted.

The store’s owner, Chase Plourde, said thanks to fundraising and support from family and friends, he was able to re-open a storefront on Main Street and had a grand re-opening at the location across the river over the weekend.

“I’m excited, nervous and it’s a whole new adventure,” he said.

Plourde said he’s grateful to supporters and customers who raised more than $8,000 to keep him afloat during the transition.

“That went to pay for new displays, new items, three to four months rent without making any money and paying myself because I didn’t have a job,” he said.

The experience has given Plourde newfound inspiration as a small business owner, and he now intends to make the store his full-time job.

“I’ve been thinking over the last couple of years about going full time and I never really took that leap and I guess this was just the kick to have me do,” he said.

Now that he’s back in business, he said he’s looking forward to seeing all of his old customers and welcoming new ones.

“I love interacting with people and learning about the things that they love and be able to give something to them that makes them happy in a time that’s a little bit uncertain.”