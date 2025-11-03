Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton business owner says accident that destroyed shop ‘just the kick’ he needed

By Johnny James & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 3, 2025 1:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fredericton antique shop gets back on its feet after being destroyed in accident'
Fredericton antique shop gets back on its feet after being destroyed in accident
Chase Benjamin Antiques is back in business after losing its original location when a vehicle crashed into the building and caused extensive damage in August. Johnny James reports on how the local community rallied around the shop and its owner.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An antique shop owner says an unfortunate accident that left him picking up the pieces of his severely damaged store three months ago turned out to be the “kick” he needed to make his business a full-time venture.

On Aug. 3, a large truck lost control and crashed into Chase Benjamin Antiques in Fredericton’s King Street. No one was inside the shop at the time, and both the driver and residential tenants in the building behind the store were unharmed.

However, the building suffered extensive damage to the point its structural integrity was impacted.

The store’s owner, Chase Plourde, said thanks to fundraising and support from family and friends, he was able to re-open a storefront on Main Street and had a grand re-opening at the location across the river over the weekend.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’m excited, nervous and it’s a whole new adventure,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Plourde said he’s grateful to supporters and customers who raised more than $8,000 to keep him afloat during the transition.

“That went to pay for new displays, new items, three to four months rent without making any money and paying myself because I didn’t have a job,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Fredericton antique shop shuttered after truck crash displaces tenants'
Fredericton antique shop shuttered after truck crash displaces tenants
Trending Now

The experience has given Plourde newfound inspiration as a small business owner, and he now intends to make the store his full-time job.

“I’ve been thinking over the last couple of years about going full time and I never really took that leap and I guess this was just the kick to have me do,” he said.

Now that he’s back in business, he said he’s looking forward to seeing all of his old customers and welcoming new ones.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love interacting with people and learning about the things that they love and be able to give something to them that makes them happy in a time that’s a little bit uncertain.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices