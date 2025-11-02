After World Series loss, what’s next for the Toronto Blue Jays?

Send this page to someone via email

Ernie Clement leaned back against a table in the centre of the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse, listening to a reporter’s question about what’s next for his team after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

Clement, the breakout star of the post-season, reached behind his own back and grabbed a can that had been strategically hidden from the view of TV cameras.

“I think I’m gonna finish this beer. I’m gonna finish this beer. I’m gonna enjoy one last night hanging with everybody,” said the 29-year-old, gesturing to his teammates around the room. “Yeah, I just want to soak it in with these guys. I can’t emphasize it enough, I just love this group.

“It was literally every single person in the organization who just made this year so awesome.”

All-star shortstop Bo Bichette was even more succinct about what was next after Toronto’s third World Series appearance came to a disappointing end.

“I go to sleep, I wake up, I pack up, and I go home, and that’s what happens the next couple days,” said Bichette.

And certainly, rest and recovery are needed. Both Clement and Bichette played hurt in the World Series against the Dodgers.

Clement had a hairline fracture in his left middle finger and Bichette missed most of September and the first two rounds of the post-season with a sprained left knee that he deadpanned hurt “a little bit.”

Veteran designated hitter George Springer missed Games 4 and 5 of the Fall Classic with a strained midsection and had also taken a 95 m.p.h. fastball off of his knee in the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.

There were two other significant injuries to Toronto’s roster as starting pitcher Jose Berrios didn’t make a single playoff appearance after right elbow inflammation ended his season early. Switch-hitting slugger Anthony Santander — one of the Blue Jays’ biggest off-season acquisitions — was shelved after three games in the ALCS with back tightness, an issue that plagued him all year.

“I’m shot. My whole body’s shot. I just want to go lay in bed for about a month,” said Clement. “After that month, I’ll get ready to play baseball, and I can’t wait for that.”

While the Blue Jays heal physically, general manager Ross Atkins has some work to do too.

Several key players from Toronto’s playoff run are set to become free agents in the off-season, including Game 7 starter Max Scherzer, pitcher Chris Bassitt, and most notably Bichette, who has spent his entire career with the Blue Jays organization.

“I said I’ve wanted to be here from the beginning,” said Bichette. “I want to be here, but I just lost a Game 7.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has played his entire career alongside Bichette and said he wants to continue being teammates. Guerrero signed a 14-year, US$500 million extension with the Blue Jays on April 9.

“Obviously, I would love to finish my career playing with (Bichette),” said Guerrero with the shortstop just a few feet away. “But with the free agency, he’s got to do his thing, go and do what he’s got to do and get his money.”

Shane Bieber, a trade deadline acquisition from the Cleveland Guardians, has a player option in 2026. Clement and Gold Glove centre-fielder Daulton Varsho are also entering arbitration years.

Guerrero, who was a strong contender to be named World Series MVP if the Blue Jays had won the championship, said that he and his teammates will come back stronger when spring training begins in five months’ time.

“Not just the season, this game will make us stronger,” said Guerrero through team translator Hector Lebron. “It’s not the way we wanted to end it but like I always say, we lost one battle, but we haven’t lost the war.

“But, I mean, it’s the way it is. It’s God’s plans, and we’ve got to move forward. I’m very proud of myself, my teammates, and we’ll be back.”