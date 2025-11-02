Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia child dies in apparent hit and run, RCMP seek witnesses

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 2, 2025 1:37 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A child was killed Saturday night in a fatal collision between a car and a large farm or construction vehicle in Antigonish County, N.S.

Local RCMP said police, fire services and paramedics responded to a report of a collision on Highway 104 near Dagger Woods Road and Pomquet Monks Head Road at approximately 9:50 p.m..

Police said paramedics took four occupants of the car, a black Toyota Rav 4, to hospital, where a child was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the other vehicle did not remain at the scene but investigators later located what they believe to be the vehicle involved. It has been seized as part of the investigation.

RCMP say they are now looking for witnesses to the collision and ask anyone who was travelling on Highway 104 during the evening of Nov. 1 and may have seen either vehicle involved to call Antigonish County District RCMP, citing file 2025-1626819. Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said, and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The road was closed for several hours.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is also involved.

