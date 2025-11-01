Menu

Canada

Police warn parents after morphine and needles found in Halloween candy

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 1, 2025 9:17 pm
1 min read
Charges stayed against man accused of handing out weed gummies
Police in Ontario and Saskatchewan are urging parents to carefully inspect their children’s Halloween candy after separate reports of suspicious items found in treats.

In Mattawa, Ont., the OPP says a family on Chenier Road discovered a chip bag that appeared to have been cut open and resealed. Preliminary tests indicated the presence of a suspected opioid, believed to be morphine.

Officers are investigating but say no other similar reports in the area have been made.

Meanwhile in Regina, police received a report from a parent who found a thin piece of metal, similar to a needle, inside a chocolate bar.

The candy was collected while trick-or-treating in the Greens on Gardiner neighborhood.

As a precaution, the OPP recommends that parents and guardians inspect all Halloween treats.

Signs of tampering include tears, holes, or irregularities in candy wrappers, signs of re-sealing or altered packaging, and any items that appear suspicious, even if unopened.

Authorities in both provinces are reminding parents and guardians to remain vigilant and report anything unusual to local police immediately.

