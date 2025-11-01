Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alex Tilley, founder of iconic hat company, dies

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2025 10:41 am
1 min read
Finished hats sit in piles at the Tilley Endurables factory in Toronto on Thursday January 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Finished hats sit in piles at the Tilley Endurables factory in Toronto on Thursday January 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Alex Tilley, the designer of the iconic Canadian hat bearing his name, has died at 87.

The avid sailor created what’s now known as the Tilley hat in 1980 to cater to outdoor enthusiasts.

Well known for its classic beige, wide-brimmed hat, Tilley Endurables also offers a range of other products, many of which come with lifetime guarantees.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Pushback to Penticton “tiny homes village”'
Pushback to Penticton “tiny homes village”
Story continues below advertisement

Tilley announced in 2015 that he was planning to retire and sell the company.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It was acquired by U.K.-based Hilco Capital, which in turn sold it to Toronto-based Gibraltar & Co. in 2018.

Trending Now

Tilley chairman Joe Mimran says Alex Tilley was “an inventor, an adventurer and a true Canadian original.”

“He built Tilley Endurables with an unwavering commitment to excellence, standing behind his work with a lifetime guarantee and a philosophy that combined practicality with purpose,” Mimran said on social media.

“That same spirit continues to guide us today as we evolve the brand for new generations while staying true to its timeless values of integrity, durability, and authenticity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices