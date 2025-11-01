Alex Tilley, founder of iconic hat company, dies

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Alex Tilley, the designer of the iconic Canadian hat bearing his name, has died at 87.

The avid sailor created what’s now known as the Tilley hat in 1980 to cater to outdoor enthusiasts.

Well known for its classic beige, wide-brimmed hat, Tilley Endurables also offers a range of other products, many of which come with lifetime guarantees.

Tilley announced in 2015 that he was planning to retire and sell the company.

It was acquired by U.K.-based Hilco Capital, which in turn sold it to Toronto-based Gibraltar & Co. in 2018.

Tilley chairman Joe Mimran says Alex Tilley was “an inventor, an adventurer and a true Canadian original.”

“He built Tilley Endurables with an unwavering commitment to excellence, standing behind his work with a lifetime guarantee and a philosophy that combined practicality with purpose,” Mimran said on social media.

“That same spirit continues to guide us today as we evolve the brand for new generations while staying true to its timeless values of integrity, durability, and authenticity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025.