City, fans gearing up for possible Blue Jays World Series win in Toronto tonight

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays fans are buzzing in anticipation tonight as the team looks to win the World Series for the first time in more than 30 years.

The Blue Jays have a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers as Game 6 gets underway in front of a sold-out crowd at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Millions of fans across the country are also cheering on the team from their homes, bars and watch parties, hoping to see the Jays hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy tonight.

If necessary, the Jays and Dodgers will return to Rogers Centre on Saturday night for Game 7.

The atmosphere is electric both inside and outside the ballpark, with some fans saying they had travelled for hours to be part of a potentially momentous night in Toronto.

Crowds are also gathering at Nathan Phillips Square for a free public watch party hosted by the city, with some fans arriving in their Halloween costumes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Oh, the energy level is sky high. It is incredible,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said at the square. “This is where people belong, and the folks here are just excited … and that’s togetherness.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jays fan Mike Moffatt didn’t have a ticket for Game 6 but that didn’t stop him from driving more than six hours from Columbus, Ohio, to join the crowds in downtown Toronto.

“I’m originally from here, so we were not going to miss this,” he said, predicting that a Blue Jays win would be “glorious.”

The City of Toronto said it’s working closely with the Rogers Centre, Toronto police, transit agencies and others to prepare for “all possible scenarios” on Friday – and Saturday, if necessary.

Toronto police said they’ve had “extensive planning” since the Jays secured their spot in the World Series, and they will work with neighbouring police services that will provide additional help on Friday.

Fans can expect to see a “significant and visible” police presence both inside and outside the stadium, and officers will be on hand to help with road closures, crowd management and emergency response.

“We know how meaningful this moment is for the city. We want everyone to be able to look back on this weekend with pride,” police said in a statement.

The Toronto Transit Commission said it will increase service on the two main subway lines and on downtown streetcar routes where possible for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7. Planned subway closures on Friday and over the weekend have been postponed to a later date, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the Jays’ clinching Game 7 win in the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners saw thousands of jubilant fans take over Toronto’s streets to the sound of chants and car horns to celebrate the team’s first World Series berth since 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2025.