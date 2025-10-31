Nykera Brown’s phone call minutes before her death heard in day 10 of trial

The night Nykera Brown died, Nov. 15, 2022, she made a phone call to her brother, Dregan Brown at 8:11 p.m.

A few minutes later, Saskatoon police officer Jason Sanders heard a call come in that a woman had been shot. It was Nykera.

On the 10th day of Andrew Rosenfeldt’s trial for the second-degree murder of Nykera, Dregan took the stand and relayed the last three minutes he heard his sister’s voice.

“I’ve been left in the dark for a little bit now, and to get it off my chest feels nice. To know a little bit more about what happened does feel nice, too. A little bit of closure came with today,” said Dregan outside of the courthouse after his testimony.

As a witness, Dregan had not been allowed in the courtroom until Friday. He took the stand and told his story of Nykera’s last few words.

He confirmed a section of the phone call transcript, reading, “[she was] leaving [Rosenfeldt] no matter what”.

Dregan testified that she said on the phone that night the bickering with Rosenfeldt was getting bad again while hearing Rosenfeldt bicker with her in the background.

Dregan says she told him that she wanted to come over to his house at least to drop her stuff off. He went on to say he had a room made for her in his home and that she went to stay with him a couple times when she felt unsafe.

He also affirmed a sentiment heard a few times in the last few days of the trial. He said a big thing for Nykera was missing her son and she was motivated to get sober to get him back.

The other witness to take the stand Friday, who was with Brown in Rosenfeldt’s home hours before her death, also confirmed Brown’s motivation to get sober.

They testified they were with Brown and their common-law partner, planning to go on a ‘Lick’ take back a pair of shoes stolen from them.

They also stated that when they saw Rosenfeldt that night, he was not wearing the grey sweater he was later arrested in.

They went on to shed light on Rosenfeldt’s character after knowing him for six months. They described him as a drug dealer who they never saw sober. They stated that “whenever [they] went over [they were] offered a meth pipe.”

Those claims have not been proven. The trial is expected to continue next week.