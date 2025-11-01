London Knights unbeaten streak ends with 5-1 lost to Ottawa on Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

Eighteen-year-old forward Jasper Kuhta scored four times for the Ottawa 67s as they defeated the London Knights 5-1 at TD Place on Oct. 31.

Ottawa’s win ended an 8-0-2 run by the Knights as the 67’s became the first team to score five goals on London this season.

Kuhta cashed in twice in the first period to give the 67s an early 2-0 lead. His first came off a deflection at the 5:19 mark. Kuhta then added his seventh of the season on a power play at 11:12.

The teams battened down the defensive hatches in the second period and combined for only eight shots on goal.

One of those shots was a tip-in by Filip Ekberg on an Ottawa man advantage that put the 67s ahead 3-0 at the 18:37 mark.

Story continues below advertisement

Andoni Fimis scored the only goal of the game for London at 4:27 of the third period. Ottawa responded right away as Kuhta completed a hat trick 83 seconds later.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kuhta netted his fourth at 11:18 of the third period to finish the scoring.

Ottawa outshot the Knights 33-13.

The 67s went 3-for-7 on the man advantage.

London did not have a power play in the game.

Knights defenceman Henry Brzustewicz and Ottawa defenceman Frankie Marelli were each assessed a game misconduct for what was ruled a staged fight to begin the third period.

Brzustewicz had become tangled up with Ottawa defender Nolan Jackson in the second period and Jackson had gone hard into the end boards and was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury.

The play was reviewed and Brzustewicz was not penalized.

Both Brzustewicz and Marelli have been given one-game suspensions by the league.

Marner on pace for 107 points

Former London Knight and Toronto Maple Leaf forward Mitch Marner is having a fabulous run in Vegas. Marner scored his third goal of the season and added an assist in a 4-2 Golden Knights loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Halloween to give him 14 points in 11 games so far in his Vegas career. That has Marner on pace for 107 points in 2025-26.

Story continues below advertisement

Marner recorded a career-high 102 points with the Maple Leafs a year ago.

The Thornhill, Ont., native put up 301 points in 184 games in London and led the Knights to a 2016 Memorial Cup championship.

Up next

The Knights complete their Eastern swing on Sunday, Nov. 2 in Kingston, Ont., against the Frontenacs.

Coverage will start at 3:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.