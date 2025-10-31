Heading into the city for the Toronto Blue Jays game? Here’s what you need to know

Send this page to someone via email

Many Toronto Blue Jays fans have waited three decades to stand on the edge of a World Series title, which is where the team finds itself on Friday night.

At roughly 8 p.m., the Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Rogers Centre to play Game 6, knowing victory will seal the series for them and unleash celebratory pandemonium across Toronto.

The Jays dispatched the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners to make it to the playoff final, which they lead by three games to two going into Friday’s contest.

With the game falling on a Friday night and taking place in Toronto, hundreds of thousands will be watching and many are planning to head into the heart of the city for the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Toronto’s plan for the Blue Jays tonight.

Watch parties across the city

At this point, tickets for the game begin at almost $2,000 for standing room inside the Rogers Centre, and most in the city are expecting to watch the game elsewhere.

The City of Toronto is putting on a free watch party in Nathan Phillips Square with a giant screen for fans and a DJ performing between innings. Meanwhile, Steamwhistle will have its own giant screen visible for fans in Roundhouse Park, beside the Rogers Centre.

The Aga Khan Park will also have a watch party in northeast Toronto, as will the University of Toronto on its downtown campus.

A watch party inside the Scotiabank Arena has already sold out, while reservations for hotel rooms, restaurants and bars look set to hit record rates.

Rocco Mastrangelo Jr., co-owner of Cafe Diplomatico, said his iconic restaurant had stocked up for the game and was expecting a massive night.

“We’ve been pretty busy during the playoffs,” he said. “We’re excited. We’re gearing up, we’re stocking up, we brought in extra inventory — definitely more beer — so it looks like it’s already a good turnout.”

Other Toronto-area cities like Mississauga, Brampton and Markham are also putting on their own watch parties.

Increased transit service

The TTC said it was adding extra subway service to accommodate the excitement and had also postponed plans it previously had to close parts of the system for repairs.

The transit agency said it would add an extra 10 trains to Line 1: Yonge-University and another six trains to Line 2: Bloor-Danforth.

The TTC said it would pause the deployment of buses into the downtown toward the end of the game if the Jays look set to win, with streetcar routes also bracing for potential diversions if roads are closed.

GO Transit will also boost its service on the Kitchener, Barrie and Stouffville lines.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto has postponed the closure on the Gardiner Expressway from Spadina Avenue to Highway 427 “to ensure safe movement in and around the downtown core.”

Visible Toronto police presence

Toronto police are telling fans to expect an increased visible presence both inside and outside the Rogers Centre.

Officers warned people to expect to see road closures through the night and to take public transit instead of driving.

Police said they are prepared to manage massive celebrations if the Toronto Blue Jays win and have resources on standby to keep the downtown in order.

Chief Supt. Frank Barredo said they would be deploying a full range of units to deal with anticipated crowds this weekend. That would include division officers, the mounted unit, the public order unit, as well as getting support from police services around Toronto, like the Ontario Provincial Police.

He also likened the police presence to how they handled the Taylor Swift concerts.