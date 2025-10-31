Upset with new doctor law, students at all four Quebec medical schools vote to strike

See more sharing options

Students at Quebec’s four medical schools have voted for an unlimited general strike mandate over a new provincial law that ties part of doctors’ remuneration to performance targets.

Medical schools at Université de Sherbrooke, Université de Montréal, Université de Laval and McGill University say their students have voted to strike.

The law passed one week ago has faced strong opposition from the province’s doctor federations, which have denounced measures to end their pressure tactics.

Doctors could face fines of up to $20,000 a day if they take “concerted actions” such as deciding in groups of three or more to refuse to teach students or to leave the province.

The federation representing medical specialists has filed a request in Superior Court for a provisional stay of the law, which will be heard next week.

The controversy has upended the government of Premier François Legault, with Lionel Carmant resigning as social services minister this week in protest of the law.